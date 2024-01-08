Weather Alert: Wind and Snow

Tracking damaging wind gusts and snow.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: Moderate to heavy snow is expected overnight across southern I-25 and the Palmer Divide. This is another topography driven storm, with significantly lower snowfall amounts expected south of Colorado Springs to Pueblo. Snow will come to an end across the I-25 corridor around 1-3 PM.

Winds will also crank Monday morning, with 55-70 MPH gusts across the Pikes Peak Region and along HWY 50. With that said, it wont take much snow for slippery travel. Huerfano, Las Animas & Baca counties should expect blizzard conditions on Monday with gusts up to 75 MPH. Very dangerous travel is expected.