Skip to Content
Top Stories

Weather Alert: Wind and Snow

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:58 AM

Tracking damaging wind gusts and snow.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: Moderate to heavy snow is expected overnight across southern I-25 and the Palmer Divide. This is another topography driven storm, with significantly lower snowfall amounts expected south of Colorado Springs to Pueblo. Snow will come to an end across the I-25 corridor around 1-3 PM.

Winds will also crank Monday morning, with 55-70 MPH gusts across the Pikes Peak Region and along HWY 50. With that said, it wont take much snow for slippery travel. Huerfano, Las Animas & Baca counties should expect blizzard conditions on Monday with gusts up to 75 MPH. Very dangerous travel is expected.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content