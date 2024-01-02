Gun advocates file federal lawsuit against Gov. Polis for ‘ghost gun’ ban effective Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the new state laws that began Monday is Senate Bill 23-279, legislation signed by Gov. Jared Polis that would prohibit possession, sales and distribution of homemade guns that don't have serial numbers, called "ghost guns" by opponents.

Some of those opponents have filed a federal lawsuit against Polis, claiming that the ban violates the right given by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to keep and bear arms.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, names five plaintiffs including the Loveland, Colo. -based National Association for Gun Rights and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

According to the lawsuit, the "ghost gun" ban is unconstitutional because it prohibits gunsmithing, and the personal manufacturing of guns is among the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

The lawsuit goes on to say that "ghost guns" are made with easily available firearms kits, stand-alone frames, and receiver parts that have never been considered firearms by the federal government or been required to have serial numbers.

The new law required that "ghost guns" or homemade firearms were to have registered serial numbers by Jan. 1.

Opponents say that such firearms can be easily acquired by criminals to commit crimes, and are virtually untraceable.

Gov. Polis' office declined to comment Tuesday, citing the pending lawsuit.

This is a developing story.