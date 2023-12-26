El Paso County, CDOT crews prepare for blizzard conditions expected in northern regions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Road crews said that they've seen less snow than expected so far in the latest winter storm to move through the Palmer Divide, between Monument and Black Forest and the Douglas County line.

Public works executive director Kevin Mastin said that as of noon Tuesday, only a few inches had fallen.

"We had a meeting at 4:30 a.m. to evaluate the situation," he said. "But the weather forecasts we rely on have changed the path of the storm to move farther north. So, we may not get the six to eight inches we thought we would."

Because the storm isn't affecting other areas of the county, Mastin said that he can allocate more resources to the northern part of the county; 27 plows are in place there, if needed.

"There's not much snow for them to deal with yet but there are other things they can do to prepare," he explained. "They can move salt and sand supplies to other stations."

In anticipation of the storm, Mastin said that some crews did have to work on the holiday weekend; crews also applied salt brine on roads as a pre-treatment earlier in the week, rather than the usual day before a storm.

"It's still effective for several days after it's applied," he said. "You don't want to apply it too early or too late."

The Colorado Department of Transportation also is prepared to allocate more resources to northern El Paso County.

"I don't have the specifics but I'm sure our crews applied salt brine, as well," she said. "We're doing all we can to prepare for snow and ice removal. But the important factor will be the strong winds that can reduce visibility. We can't do anything about them."

Mastin also mentioned that a new online program allowing the public to track the location of plows isn't active yet because of software issues, but should be ready within a week.