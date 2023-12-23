New community group draws attention to woman missing for two weeks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of Yomi Perez is seeking help in finding her, saying that she's been missing for two weeks.

Perez, 42, is a retired Air Force veteran who was last seen on Dec. 10 when an Uber driver dropped her off at the Walmart near the intersection of Razorback Road and Voyager Parkway, on the city's north side.

CSPC

She's a Hispanic/Latino woman who's five-feet, two inches tall with black/brown hair and weighing 140 pounds; she was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and black boots.

A news conference called by the Colorado Springs People's Coalition was held Saturday morning to raise awareness of Perez' disappearance; the coalition describes itself as "a new, local grassroots organization dedicated to combating injustice and fighting for equality through direct action."

CSPC

The news conference was held at downtown mural that highlights missing and murdered indigenous women; the coalition said that Perez' family has filed a missing person's report with police and that the department is investigating the case.

If you have any information about her disappearance, you're asked to call 719-963-3611.