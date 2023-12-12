ON THE LOOKOUT: man fires shots near convenience store; woman steals, incognito

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Despite it being the holiday season, real-life Grinches are striking in full.

In Pueblo County, just outside JR's Country Store off US Hwy 50 East, a man fired shots at a vehicle on Dec. 9. According to the sheriff's office, no one was hurt, but they are hoping someone can help identify the suspect.

JR's Country Store Suspect (PCSO)

The suspect has a shaved, receding hairline, with darker reddish hair. He was wearing camouflaged pants and a bright blue fleece. He has a stocky build.

If he looks familiar, you are asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Cañon City Theft Suspect (CCPD)

In Cañon City, police are leaning on the public's tips to lead them to a female suspect they say stole from the Walmart in town. Inside, the suspect was captured on camera wearing a ballcap and silver-colored wig; outside, however, she was seen without the costume -- her long, lightened hair falling down past her shoulders.

Cañon City Theft Suspect (CCPD)

If you recognize her, you're asked to call Cañon City Police at 719-276-5600 and ask to speak with Officer C. Gary, and reference case #2023-04329.

If you have a picture or surveillance of a crime and have submitted a police report, you can share it with KRDO13 here.