ON THE LOOKOUT: man fires shots near convenience store; woman steals, incognito
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Despite it being the holiday season, real-life Grinches are striking in full.
In Pueblo County, just outside JR's Country Store off US Hwy 50 East, a man fired shots at a vehicle on Dec. 9. According to the sheriff's office, no one was hurt, but they are hoping someone can help identify the suspect.
The suspect has a shaved, receding hairline, with darker reddish hair. He was wearing camouflaged pants and a bright blue fleece. He has a stocky build.
If he looks familiar, you are asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. You can remain anonymous.
In Cañon City, police are leaning on the public's tips to lead them to a female suspect they say stole from the Walmart in town. Inside, the suspect was captured on camera wearing a ballcap and silver-colored wig; outside, however, she was seen without the costume -- her long, lightened hair falling down past her shoulders.
If you recognize her, you're asked to call Cañon City Police at 719-276-5600 and ask to speak with Officer C. Gary, and reference case #2023-04329.
If you have a picture or surveillance of a crime and have submitted a police report, you can share it with KRDO13 here.