El Paso County property taxes to be reduced nearly 20% next year in response to record increases

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The county's Board of Commissioners will officially announce their plan Friday afternoon to lower the amount of record-high property taxes levied to thousands of residents next year.

Some Front Range communities have seen property assessments rise as much as 40%; in a release issued Friday morning, commissioners said that they will cut the increase to around 20%.

KRDO

To do that, commissioners plan to decrease its portion of the mill levy by $20.5 million.

"We've been planning strategically to lower taxes, achieving a significant nearly 20% total reduction," said board Vice-Chairwoman Carrie Geitner. "This relief effort, adhering to the local TABOR cap, was initiated well before the state's propositions and special legislative session. It’s vital that our constituents understand their county government is working independently to safeguard their interests."

El Paso County

The board has also sent a letter to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, explaining its efforts to lower property taxes and criticizing recent state legislation for increasing economic pressures on Colorado families.

Concerns about the state's unfunded mandates, burdensome regulations, and rising fees which are worsening Colorado's cost-of-living challenges, were highlighted in the letter.

El Psso County

The board has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Friday to discuss the matter; to read the letter, visit: https://bocc.elpasoco.com/.