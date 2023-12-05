El Paso County commissioners unanimously pass ordinance aimed at reducing improper discharges into stormwater system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With all of the development and construction happening in the area, county officials want to improve their ability to monitor work sites and prevent erosion or other substances from flowing into storm drains.

On Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously voted to approve an ordinance that gives the county engineer more options in resolving situations that involve warnings, citations and fines.

County Engineer Joshua Palmer said that current regulations don't spell out those options, and commissioners prefer to have options detailed in an ordinance.

Palmer gave no specifics on how often the county cites violators, but said that in most cases no citation is issued and the violator voluntarily agrees to rectify a drainage issue.

County officials are being more responsive to the situation because municipalities are required to have a state permit to operate stormwater systems, and want to avoid being cited and fined for allowing too many improper discharges into stormwater systems.

Palmer said that improper discharges in the county rarely involve improper discharges of sewage from RVs or campers; he explained that those discharges are more common in urban areas and less common in the county's unincorporated areas.