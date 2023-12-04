Bridge construction project underway along key traffic corridor in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Work is gearing up on a two-year, $40 million project to demolish four old bridges on the south end of Circle Drive and replace them with new bridges.

The existing two-lane bridges opened in 1963 and span Fountain Creek, Hancock Expressway, Las Vegas Street, two railroad tracks and a major utility line.

Officials say that the project will happen in phases, starting with the construction of the two new eastbound bridges, followed by tearing down the existing eastbound bridges and shifting traffic to the new structures.

Workers will then demolish the old westbound bridges after the building the replacement infrastructure.

The project also requires a detour on the Pikes Peak Greenway trail around the work zone; crews have already created the alternate path from the trail just north of the bridge, to Janitell Road; trail users will have to travel down that road to reconnect to the trail.

Preliminary work on the project began several weeks ago.