Forest Service considers changes to improve safety with recreational target shooting in national forests in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Forest Service is responding to a growing concern about the unsafe use of firearms by people who engage in recreational target shooting (also known as sport shooting) in the Pike-San Isabel National Forest.

Sport shooting is allowed on national forest land.

However, the Forest Service said that there have been too many complaints from forest neighbors, residents and visitors about gunfire and bullets dangerously close to people, homes, pets and livestock -- and even fires that have ignited from irresponsible shooting.

Trash, destroyed targets, litter and other debris have accumulated at some shooting areas.

In 2009, an accidental shooting death led to the closing of a popular shooting range on Rampart Range Road, In El Paso County; more recently, the Forest Service said that a camper near the Rainbow Falls Trailhead was killed in the presence of family after being struck by a stray bullet fired from the forest.

The Forest Service proposes establishing a developed, safely-designed shooting area in each of the forest's three ranger districts, and closing some forest areas where shooting is currently allowed.

The nearest proposed location to Colorado Springs is the popular Turkey Track shooting area, ten miles north of Woodland Park, along Highway 67 in Douglas County.

At two public hearings on the proposal last month, some gun owners expressed about the area being too far to travel to shooting, and about having more restrictions and fewer places to shoot.

The Forest Service has extended the public comment period on the proposal until Dec. 28.