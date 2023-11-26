Skip to Content
Top Stories

Crews respond to fire in the detached garage of a Colorado Springs home, no injuries reported

CSFD
By
New
Published 5:19 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a garage fire off North Union Boulevard.

The fire burned a detached garage, and CSFD said there were no injuries to the homeowners or to the firefighters responding.

CSFD said they knocked out the fire and crews are currently monitoring the area to put out hot spots.

At this time, it's unclear how the fire started.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content