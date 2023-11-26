Crews respond to fire in the detached garage of a Colorado Springs home, no injuries reported
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a garage fire off North Union Boulevard.
The fire burned a detached garage, and CSFD said there were no injuries to the homeowners or to the firefighters responding.
CSFD said they knocked out the fire and crews are currently monitoring the area to put out hot spots.
At this time, it's unclear how the fire started.