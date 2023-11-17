Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Colorado State Patrol teaming up for Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Traditional holiday food, football games, and Black Friday shopping go with Thanksgiving but impaired and unsafe driving don't.

That's the message Friday from local law enforcement agencies that are joining forces to increase traffic enforcement during the holiday weekend.

Colorado Springs and Fountain police, El Paso County deputies, and state troopers presented a show of force at the police Special Enforcement department near the city's airport.

They'll be watching for drivers who speed, drive dangerously, or are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Law enforcement officials say that they are stopping more drivers who are high on marijuana and don't realize -- or care -- that they are subject to the same penalties as drunk drivers.

And as you watch for patrols on duty, a State Patrol airplane will be flying overhead as part of the enforcement effort.

A federal grant covers overtime pay for officers during the operation.

Officials say that this kind of holiday enforcement is necessary because of an increase in traffic, and El Paso County has among the highest number of traffic deaths in Colorado.

The enforcement period begins Wednesday and continues through Sunday.