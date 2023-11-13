Future of troubled Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs remains unclear

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just a block away from Sunday's multiple arrests under the Interstate 25 bridge at Tejon Street, is another area frequented by transients and people experiencing homelessness.

Dorchester Park.

The park long ago ceased being a place for families to visit and enjoy because of frequent loitering, vandalism, and illegal activity.

In 2019, the city fenced off two picnic pavilions at the park to prevent transients from sleeping overnight there and to discourage loitering and illegal activity; a few years later, officials placed concrete blocks in the parking lot to keep vehicles from staying there for long periods.

There have also been several homicides and assaults around the park, and illegal drug activity continues to be an occasional problem.

In 2019, officials said they would explore other options for the park's future -- including turning the park into a facility that would provide services to people experiencing homelessness.

In 2020, the city removed the park from its protected list of parks, hoping that it would increase the options for other uses there.

However, no plan has been developed.

KRDO13 is reaching out to city officials to get an update on the situation.