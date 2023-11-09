Construction of $11 million Waterworks Park in Arkansas River begins in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDOI) -- In past years, several people have died or been injured at the Southside Diversion Dam, locally known as the Low Head Dam, in the Arkansas River near CIty Park, where water velocity increases and a fairly steep drop-off exists.

The dam makes navigating that section of the river dangerous for kayaks, rafts and similar watercraft; a 46-year-old man and his 16-year-old son drowned there while rafting on Father's Day 2020.

Pueblo Water

To eliminate that problem and increase safety, officials announced Thursday that they are starting an $11 million project to rehabilitate the dam area and make the river easier and safer to navigate for watercraft between the lower Pueblo Reservoir to Runyon Lake.

The project, expected to last around a year, also will create pools and beach areas to provide additional recreation and gradually lower the dam's drop-off and slow the water velocity there.

Pueblo Water

A passage for fish migration is part of the project.

The contractor for the project built a scale model of the dam area to test the proposed changes in preparation for the actual work.

Pueblo Water

Pueblo Water, the city of Pueblo, Pueblo County and the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District are sharing the cost of the project; the dam area will be renamed Waterworks Park.

Officials say that the construction work will cause some temporary inconveniences for people recreating on the river in that area.