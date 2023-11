COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for shots fired near the intersection of Platte Ave. and Prospect St.

The shooting reportedly involved two people who knew each other. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital - we don't know his current condition. CSPD says they're currently looking for the shooter.

This is a developing story.