Teen drives wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs overnight, crashes into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say that a 16-year-old girl was driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 early Friday morning and ended up crashing into a police cruiser, causing severe damage to it.

She wasn't seriously injured, police say, and they turned her over to her parents' custody; she faces charges of DUI and vehicular eluding.

According to police, the girl was first reported driving northbound in the southbound lanes near the Uintah Street interchange at around 1 a.m.

Police and the Colorado State Patrol tried to stop the girl at the Woodmen Road interchange but she avoided the attempt and continued on.

Meanwhile, other officers got ahead of her and stopped southbound traffic near the Interquest Parkway interchange just before the crash occurred.

Police believe that the girl lives in Castle Rock and was returning there while driving the wrong way.

Police say that the crash closed southbound I-25 for several hours; the incident remains under investigation.