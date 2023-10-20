Pedestrian killed Friday night by vehicle in hit-and-run incident, Colorado Springs police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three blocks of Tejon Street near the Interstate 25 bridge were closed for several hours Friday night as police investigated the death of a man struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Tejon Street between Las Vegas Street and Motor Way, just south of downtown, were affected by the closure.

Police said that the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. when the victim was crossing Tejon from the north side of the I-25 exit ramp; they said that he was pushing an empty wheelchair when the vehicle hit and killed him.

"We're still unclear on what vehicle it is," said Lt. Pam Farmer. "We've been interviewing witnesses. Hopefully (Saturday) we'll be able to see surveillance video from some of the surrounding business and identify the vehicle."

The unidentified man frequented the area under the overpass and may have been homeless.

"I think I know who it was because I just had dinner with him a few hours ago," said an onlooker who was on his bicycle.

Police hoped to have Tejon reopened to traffic by midnight.