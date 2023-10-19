Skip to Content
Anticipation grows with expected reopening of Interstate 25 in northern Pueblo County today

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five days of detours around Sunday's train derailment, coal spill and bridge collapse on I-25 north of Pueblo should end Thursday with the planned reopening of northbound lanes of traffic.

The Colorado Department of Transportation hasn't given a specific time for the reopening, saying only that it should happen from mid- to late- afternoon.

A Pueblo police officer manning the roadblock at the U.S. 50 exit said that crews have been cleaning, repaving and re-striping the damaged section of freeway to prepare for reopening.

The resumption of traffic will be a relief to thousands of drivers and many neighbors who live along the detours of Overton Road and Highway 115.

This continues to be a developing story; stay tuned to the networks of KRDO for updates.

