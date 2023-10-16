President Joe Biden expected to speak at Pueblo-based business this morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. This will be his fifth visit to Colorado since he first took office.

The stop is part of the "Investing in America" tour, where President Biden and other administration leaders have been making appearances across the country to highlight his administration's economic policies, namely the so-called "Bidenomics" and the Inflation Reduction Act. The president says these policies have mobilized companies to invest $5 billion in clean energy industries in Colorado.

We'll have extensive coverage on the president's visit throughout the day.