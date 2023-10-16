How the I-25 shutdown caused by deadly train derailment will impact commutes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Oct. 15, a train derailed causing one fatality and shutting down a section of I-25 heading in both directions. As of now, the highway is closed indefinitely with no timeline of reopening between mile marker 104 Northbound and mile marker 108 Southbound.

Re-routes are as follows: Heading northbound, drivers can expect to exit on exit 101, then take Highway 50 to 115 to get back to Colorado Springs.

As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, heading southbound, drivers should take I-25 until exit 110, then will be diverted to Old Pueblo road, continuing South until Highway 47, connecting to Highway 50. That will lead drivers back to I-25.

Re-routing changed throughout the day on Sunday and could continue to change. For more information, please check the CDOT website.