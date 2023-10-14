Dozens gather to honor families, law enforcement impacted by Penrose Funeral Home investigation

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The light pierced through darkness in the small Fremont County town of Penrose on Saturday evening.

Dozens came out for a candle-lit vigil to honor those impacted by the funeral home tragedy.

They gathered in Penrose Park, just down the road from the defunct funeral home where law enforcement discovered 115 decomposing bodies last week.

"It's an entire community," vigil organizer Lacy Baker said.

An entire community is banding together to embrace families still waiting to learn if their loved ones are among those discovered at Return to Nature.

"Part of the problem that makes it difficult is that it's an ongoing situation, and some of them don't even know where it's headed," Doyle Larkin said.

What is certain is that the people of Penrose are standing with them.

"They aren't alone in this. We know that they aren't going to have closure for several months, and we'll be with them as long as they need us," Kim Huffington said.

Colorado Blue Spruce tree saplings were donated for families to plant in memory of those lost.

"It will be a long journey," Larkin said.

It is a journey not just for families but also for law enforcement officers who are now pursuing justice on their behalf.

"Those are our neighbors. Those are our friends. And they have endured this along with everyone else," Fremont County Commissioner Debbie Bell said.

"Penrose Strong" was the overwhelming message tonight from the community. The small town pledges to ensure the unthinkable tragedy won't define them.

"The outpouring of love and kindness and caring that we've seen tonight will continue on," Bell said. "Turn this tragedy into small acts of kindness to treat each other well to treat each other well in memory of those we lost."