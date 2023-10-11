Skip to Content
Thornton shooting leads to police pursuit in Castle Rock; One person shot, another in custody

Published 7:52 AM

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – A shooting in Thornton that eventually turned into a police pursuit has found one person shot and another in custody. 

The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on Oct. 11, where one suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment and a second suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

The officers and deputies involved were uninjured as a result of the incident. 

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended at a 711 at Plum Creek and Perry in Castle Rock. 

The Sheriff’s Office stated heavy police presence will be in the area so drivers and visitors should expect traffic delays and use alternative routes.

As of now no further information has been released surrounding this incident. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

