Volunteers to gather and clean south portion of Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- "Richard's Rubbish Roundup" is a brand-new, weekly initiative dedicated to cleaning one of the city's most iconic public spaces.

Presented by Poor Richard's Downtown, teams of volunteers will gather at the parking lot on the corner of Mesa road and Cache La Poudre street at 4 p.m. every Tuesday, starting today.

Afterwards, volunteers are invited back to Rico's café for a free drink and discounter appetizers.

Children under 17 years old are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.

You can sign-up to volunteer here.