Families who used Return to Nature Funeral Home asked to please come forward

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Families affected by the investigation into a Penrose funeral home for the improper storage of bodies are asked to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.

Friday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office confirmed more than 115 decomposing bodies were found inside the Return to Nature Funeral Home. The Fremont County Coroner's Office said identifying the people will be a lengthy process, possibly taking months.

As law enforcement prepares to begin identifying the deceased, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office has set up contact information for victim assistance.

Two families who trusted Return to Nature Funeral Home with their loved ones told 13 Investigates they're struggling to understand why someone would do this.

People can get help via:



Email: 23-1941@fremontso.com

Phone: (719)-276-7421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In-person: 1901 East Main, Canon City, CO from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.