Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week: The Bell Game
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week is the 74th edition of the Bell Game.
For the fifth straight year, the Bell rings blue. Pueblo Central wins 52-0.
