Families of Penrose nursing home victims respond to third day of investigation

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities began reaching out Friday to relatives of more than 115 bodies found decomposing inside the Return to Nature Funeral Home along Highway 115 in Penrose.

A victims' assistance center opened at the Fremont County Emergency Response Center in Cañon City, providing resources and the latest information about the case; authorities did not allow those families to speak with the media there, nor did they provide specifics about what those families were told.

A phone line also was established for families to call in, ask questions and receive the same assistance.

Mary Simons was among those who went to the center Friday, and said that the remains of her late husband were sent to the funeral home two months ago.

"I don't know any more than you do, at this point," she said. "But I do feel better seeing that (authorities) are working really hard on this."

Mandy Hines said that her father's body went to the funeral home in 2020.

"I don't know yet if his body is one of the ones they found there," she said. "I did get his ashes -- or what I thought were his ashes."

As the investigation concluded its third day Friday, affected families learned that it could take three month, if not longer, to identify the bodies and properly determine their final resting places.

"Forensic identification through fingerprints, medical and dental records, or possibly DNA, will need to be completed," said Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller. "As soon as we identify each (victim), families will be notified as soon as absolutely possible. So we need any families who believed their loved one was at the funeral home, to contact us immediately."

Keller offered some hope and reassurance to families.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy," he said. "We will take every measure possible to give families the answers they deserve, and treat them and their (loved ones) with the utmost care and respect."