Colorado Springs City Council to make final decision Tuesday on proposed Mesa Highlands development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A church and an apartment complex are among some of the potential uses for a vacant lot on the city's west side.

The City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday afternoon on the Mesa Highlands development, a project to rezone a nearly 29-acre vacant parcel from office space to a mixed development that may include medical offices and private open space.

City of Colorado Springs

The proposed location is at the southeast corner of Fillmore Street and Centennial Boulevard, near the Veterans Clinic and on an area that has been extensively developed over the past few years.

The city's planning commission recently approved the project, and the city's planning staff have recommended its approval by the Council.

KRDO

Andrea Barlow, the project planner for the owners of the property, said that there has been a small amount of opposition from citizens who are against seeing more development in the area.

"We're asking for the rezoning to give the property owner more flexibility and more options on what to build there," she explained. "It'll probably take another year to finalize exactly what will happen there."

The City Council hearing begins at 1 p.m., after which members will vote on whether to approve or deny the proposal; the hearing is expected to last for two hours.