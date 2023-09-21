UPS workers at Monument facility learn sign language to improve communication, job performancewith deaf co-worker

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPS can be a hectic, demanding job with countless numbers of packages being processed and sorted every day.

So, imagine how much more challenging it might be to someone who's speech-impaired.

But George Emfinger, who was born deaf, is making it work -- thanks to cooperation with his co-workers.

Emfinger, 51, started working at the UPS facility in Monument nine months ago; shortly after he began, a group of his fellow employees asked if he could teach them some basic sign language to help them communicate with each other.

The collaboration seems to be working well.

"I think it helps him more than it helps us," said one co-worker. "But we can all understand each other a little better. And it helps us get to know him better, too. We're learning that he's a great guy with a sense of humor."

A manager at the facility said that speech-impaired people have occasionally applied for jobs there.

"But it can be frustrating," he explained. "They end up leaving because of attendance issues, or because they can't meet the requirements of the job."

George has been an exception; he made it through the application and hiring process without needing an interpreter because he was able to read paperwork or captions on videos.

"It's hard for people like me to find good jobs," Emfinger said, through an interpreter. "We can't find good jobs or we're not motivated to work because we think no one will give us a chance."

Some of his co-workers already knew varying levels of sign language, and those who didn't said that they're motivated to learn more.

"Because you never know when you might need it," a co-worker said.