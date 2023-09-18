Fire breaks out at TrueNorth Commons Hotel and Convention Center outside USAFA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a working structure fire at the TrueNorth Commons Hotel and Convention Center right outside the North Gate entrance to the Academy.

The alert came in around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

Air Force Academy crews responded to the fire with the CSFD’s crews saying they had water on the fire and were performing an overhaul around 6:41 a.m.

"We arrived to find active flames and heavy smoke on the fourth floor," said Capt. JJ Halsey. "We had it out in 22 minutes."

The CSFD stated anyone in the area should be cautious of emergency crews responding.

At around 6:53 a.m., the CSFD reported the fire was under control.

The fire's cause is unknown as the CSFD begins its investigation.

Inbound traffic to the Academy's north gate was temporarily detoured but resumed at 8 a.m.; outbound traffic remains impacted by fire crews and by construction of a walkway between the hotel and the adjacent new Visitors Center, which is also under construction.

An Academy spokesman said that the hotel is scheduled for completion next fall.