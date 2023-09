EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Motor Vehicle Offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

According to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, a project will force all county motor vehicle and driver's license officers to close for that day.

Other services are available at the main office:

Marriage License

Recording

Elections

Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners