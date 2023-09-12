Skip to Content
Registration for the 10th Annual Creek Walk Cleanup closes Friday

Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District
today at 6:05 PM
Published 5:51 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Local organizers are gearing up for the 10th Annual Creek Walk Cleanup.

Over the last nine years, close to 20,000 volunteers have cleaned more than 140 tons of trash out of the waterways that flow through the area. Organizers hope the up and coming event will be bigger than ever.

This year's creek walk cleanup will span nine days, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8. During the event, people of all ages and abilities are invited to do their part in making our trails, parks, open spaces, and waterways cleaner and safer for all to enjoy.

People can sign up now to help. The deadline to volunteer is Friday, Sept. 15. For more information on the application, click here.

KRDO-Newsroom

