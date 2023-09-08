Fourth annual Pikes Peak APEX mountain bike/running event held this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least 150 people have registered to participate in competitive biking and running events that are designed to showcase the area's natural beauty and raise its status as an internationally-known destination for endurance sports.

The event, known as the Pikes Peak APEX Challenge, started in 2020 and will be managed for the first time this year by the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

Jeep trails and dirt roads are among the variety of terrain than mountain bikers and runners will compete on.

The APEX will use three venues: Palmer Park on the city's east central side; Rampart Range between the city and Woodland Park; and the Cheyenne Cañon area near The Broadmoor in the city's southwestern corner.

Pikes Peak APEX

Stage One begins Friday at 10 a.m. with preliminary activities, and athletes departing 30 seconds apart on an 11.5-mile course between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In Saturday's second stage, participants start their journey on the 30-mile Rampart Range course at noon and finish around 3 p.m.

Sunday's final stage through Cheyenne Cañon starts at 8 a.m., and the event concludes with an awards ceremony at noon.

KRDO

In addition to biking, the APEX also offers separate endurance trail running events at distances of 5K, 10K and ultra.

Organizers said that this year's APEX format was shortened from four days to three because some participants had difficulty attending a four-day event because of work or other obligations.

KRDO

APEX staff began marking trails and courses at dawn Friday in preparation for the event.

The top ten finishers will compete for $25,000 in prizes.

For more information, visit: https://www.coloradospringssports.org/events/pikes-peak-apex/.