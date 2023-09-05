Kaiser Permanente continues contract talks with Colorado employees in hopes of preventing strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Sept. 30 deadline looms for health care company Kaiser Permanente (KP) and its 3,000 union workers as both sides try to avoid a strike before the current contract expires Sept. 30.

Kaiser Permanente

The union is the Denver-based Service Employees International Union Local (SEIU) 105; virtually all of the KP union members in Colorado have voted to authorize a strike if negotiations are unsuccessful.

At a recent gathering, union members energetically chanted: "We are ready, we are ready, we are ready to strike."

KRDO

For KP employees, the issues are longer shifts, lower pay and increasing job responsibilities; they said that the issues affect patient care by causing longer waits which also create safety concerns.

KP has responded by saying that it's committed to workplace safety, and is two-thirds into a process of hiring 10,000 new employees.

KRDO

The company advises the union to concentrate on patient care.

Employees apparently believe that KP can afford any costs of improving the situation; on its website, the company lists operating income of $741 million in the first quarter of this year -- an eightfold increase in from the same period last year.

KRDO

KRDO has learned that KP's Colorado Springs office is not participating in the contract talks; they're occurring at a variety of locations across the state.