365 Health’s 30 offices across Colorado to close, effective Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nonprofit health care organization that provided health screenings and other services for free or at little cost, is closing its offices across the state.

The board of directors for 365 Health -- formerly known as 9 Health Fair -- announced the decision Thursday and the closures are effective Sept.1.

365 Health board members said that in making their decision, they considered community needs, financial challenges , and assessed "the broader health care landscape."

The organization, which began in 1980, advanced health awareness in Colorado; it provided health screenings, community health fairs and other educational programs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 365 Health shifted its focus to operating vaccination centers.

The organization plans to transfer its remaining assets to another community organization, and find other outlets for its services.

365 Health had four locations in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo; the organization contracted with Quest Diagnostics for blood screenings and provided results to patients.

An official with 365 Health said that other services provided by Quest will continue to be offered and are unaffected by the dissolution of 365 Health.