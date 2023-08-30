Plans to renovate old City Auditorium in Colorado Springs now on hold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A community group that formed two years ago to oversee a $60 million renovation of the old downtown City Auditorium has announced that those plans have been "paused."

In a statement released Tuesday night, Linda Weise, of the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective (CSCCC), explained that fundraising for the project has fallen below expectations.

"We made the difficult decision to end our memorandum of understanding agreement with the City of Colorado Springs, and pause renovation plans that were due to start January 2024," she wrote.

The CSCCC revealed its plans in June 2021 to renovate the historic building, which opened in 1923, by adding two floors, a restaurant and bar, and upgraded venues that would provide and attract artistic and cultural events.

However, in order to manage the restoration and capitalize on available COVID-19 recovery funds, the City Council would have to approve transferring ownership of the auditorium to the CSCCC.

"We hope to continue a conversation with city leadership on the best way forward for City Auditorium," Weise added in the statement. "We still passionately believe in our vision of a community cultural center for this century-old building; we believe in preserving our past and preparing for future community use."

The building hosts several local events, including free holiday dinners for the needy; recently, it served as an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients experiencing homelessness.