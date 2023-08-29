El Paso County applies for federal funding to cover $10 million shorfall on South Academy Boulevard project

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Joshua Palmer, the county's lead engineer, received permission from the Board of Commissioners Tuesday to apply for federal grants to cover cost overruns on a project at the south end of South Academy Boulevard.

Construction began this week, and Palmer said that the additional funding is needed because of increases of up to 30% in materials and labor."We plan ten to twelve years in advance, typically.

"We'll use anywhere from 5% to 10% as kind of a baseline to account for potential inflation," he explained. "In he last two years, we've seen increases of up to 15% and 20% for some material and labor."

The trend has raised the project's overall cost from $62 million to $71 million.

The project, scheduled for completion by late next year or early 2025, will make a number of improvements on South Academy between Bradley Road and Interstate 25.

“Widening the road.," Palmer said. "We’re doing some bridge scour repairs. The bridge over Fountain Creek is in need of some rehabilitation. We’re improving the drainage overall. Lighting, signing. So, some pretty significant improvements that are necessary at that interchange.”

The situation is also affecting a handful of smaller projects that are advancing from the design phase to the construction stage.

"The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, through the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, funds our local projects," Palmer said. "We can pull funding from lesser-priority projects, if necessary, top help pay for South Academy. So far, we haven't had to do that because we have some wiggle room there."

He added that the county has been forced to scale down the South Academy project.

"We paused ourselves in the design process," he said. "Went back and did some re-scoping, some value engineering to try to find some cost savings. And it worked — (but) not as much as we would have hoped.”

Palmer said that he should know in another month or so, if the project can get federal funds.

"I'm hoping that the traffic load on South Academy, its proximity to I-25 and Fort Carson will rank the project high on the priority list," he said.