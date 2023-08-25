Previewing some of the attractions, events at start of 2023 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This marks the 151st year for the statewide event that began in 1872, and walking around the fairgrounds it seems as though there are more than 151 things to see and do.

Cuteness is on display at the Children's Barnyard, where younger kids can cuddle with chicks, lambs, piglets and other baby farm animals; on both Monday's of the event, the fair also offers free admission to kids 12 and under.

KRDO

When it comes to toughness, look no farther than the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, led by a father-son team from Florida that shows off skills with the axe, saw and in log rolling.

KRDO

"My dad met my mom in World War II when he was stationed at Camp Carson before it became Fort Carson," said show owner Lee LeCaptain. "So there's a Colorado connection. We performed here around a dozen years ago. Lumberjacking is one of the most dangerous jobs there is. We want to show that, but we also want to add humor and make it fun."

KRDO

Another Florida group, The Flying Pages, consists of trapeze artists; part of their act is a member who rides a motorcycle at up to 50 mph inside a metal "Circle of Death" -- and asks a spectator to stand in the center of it.

KRDO

"With circuses not as popular as they used to be, trapeze artists are getting noticed more," said owner Anthony Pages. "It's not just the performance, it's setting up all of the equipment, and the challenge of doing it outside when you have to consider weather conditions."

KRDO

Pages also said that many of the performers are family groups in which traditions have been passed down through the generations.

"It's a great way for me to spend time with my family," he added.

KRDO

Greg and Brandi Glen represent creativity in working on an elaborate sand sculpture that symbolizes the fair's theme: Mountains of Fun.

“We find all the sand that we use," she explained. "This, in particular, is out of Colorado Springs. It could come from a river bed. It’s usually from a sand processing plant. It has to be just right."

KRDO

The Glens have displayed their craft at the fair many times and are regulars at other state fairs in the U.S.

"I've been doing this since I was a teenager," she said. "At our peak, we were doing 50 events a year. We're sort of semi-retired now, but we still have fun."

KRDO

Let's not forget the variety of food and drinks available from dozens of vendors, along with the always-popular carnival rides.