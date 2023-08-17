More than 70 first responders participate in a train crash scenario in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - For Thursday's Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) in Pueblo County, more than a dozen first-response agencies worked a train crashing into a bus scenario.

For the scenario, first responders were tasked with transporting 20 victims to local hospitals. There were three deaths at the scene and one person was in critical condition.

Parkview Health Systems main hospital and St. Mary Corwin Hospital. participated too. There was even a Flight for Life helicopter included in the training.

The drill began at 9 a.m. near the Midtown Shopping Center and began wrapping up around noon. Around 75 first responders in Pueblo County participated in the exercise.

"These are the emergencies that we're always preparing for in our stations and in our training grounds. And today we get to bring everybody together and do something like this. It's pretty special," explained Tim Trujillo, the Public Information Officer with the Pueblo Fire Department.

The responders were all in full protective equipment. The mock accident victims had realistic-looking makeup, called moulage, to simulate injuries.

Officials told KRDO testing their response plan ensures they'll be ready for a real-world emergency.