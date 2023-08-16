Skip to Content
Water quality concerns continue in Colorado City

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A resident of this Pueblo County town sent video to KRDO on Tuesday night, showing tap water that was smelly and discolored, and illustrating an issue that has persisted since at least 2016.

Previous reports indicated that the town's metro district has struggled to address challenges with water quality, supply and treatment, and was previously cited by the state for violations -- but not fined.

KRDO is sending a crew to Colorado City to cover this story and will provide more details as they become available.

