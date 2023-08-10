Pueblo Police expected Thursday to announce enforcement measures for curfews in city recreational areas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two weeks after a teenage boy was shot to death at a skate park, police plan to reveal new, increased enforcement measures for curfews in city parks and other recreational areas.

Police found the boy, whose name has not been released, dead near the Sgt. Blake A. Harris Skateboard Park, in City Park on the west side of town.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on July 25, and police found the victim after responding to a report of gunfire.

Police will try to increase enforcement of curfews despite limited resources because of a shortage of patrol officers.

