Colorado Springs City Council approves controversial apartment complex despite landslide concerns from neighbors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A seven-hour public hearing ended Tuesday night with the City Council rejecting an appeal by opponents trying to stop construction of the Launchpad Apartments, a project intended to build 50 units of affordable, below-market-rate apartments on the west side of town.

The city's Planning Commission recently approved the project, to be built on 19th Street just north of Uintah Street.

Neighbors and other opponents are concerned that construction will de-stabilize an adjacent hill on which a neighborhood exists along Columbine Avenue, and increase the risk of landslides in a known landslide zone.

Opponents said that two previous landslides -- one caused by construction, the other by rain -- just north of the apartment site damaged or destroyed many homes, and are proof that the risk is legitimate not only to surrounding neighbors, but to the complex itself.

Opponents also believe that city staff reviewing the project, didn't provide enough information about the previous landslides and didn't include feedback from victims of those landslides.

Councilman Dave Donelson made a motion to table the final vote until a report on the project was sent to the Colorado Geological Survey for analysis, and opponents said they supported the motion.

However, it failed and the Council ultimately approved the project by a 6-3 vote.

Council members who voted in favor of the project said that the process had already taken longer than it should have, that they trust the opinion of city staff, and that the project meets a continued need for affordable housing in the city.

Opponents said that they are weighing their options and are deciding whether to take the matter to court.