COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- How common is a retirement ceremony for a dog?

Not unusual when the dog is Taz, a member of the El Paso County Sheriff Office's K9 unit, and helps fight crime, enforce laws and apprehend suspects.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Taz will receive a cake and toys Tuesday during the noontime event at the EPCSO headquarters downtown.

More details during the day here, and on KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.