GoFundMe started for Colorado Springs veteran family who lost everything in a fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Eight people are picking up the pieces after a devastating fire at a home-turned-apartment in Colorado Springs.

On August 1, the residents had about five minutes to get out before the whole home was engulfed in flames.

Every family that lived in the apartment-style home, which residents said was over 100 years old, lost everything.

One of the families impacted was the Benson family. Jacob Benson told KRDO he had just transitioned out of the army a day before he woke up to his home in flames. While he and his wife made out safe, they weren't able to save anything from the house except their cat.

According to Jacob, he had to jump off the roof to get to safety - leading to a concussion.

Now, a friend of Jacob's who served with him in the army started a GoFundMe to try and help the Benson family during this difficult time.

"Everything has just been destroyed. So we just have to restart over from ground zero," said Jacob.