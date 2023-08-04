Colorado Champions: Veteran amputee reflects on second attempt at Mount Everest

Colorado Springs, COLO (KRO) -- Kirstie Ennis, a United States Marine Corps veteran is back in Colorado after almost summiting Mount Everest in Nepal earlier this summer.

Ennis attempted the highest mountain in the world a few years ago in 2019. She turned around after some of her team members ran out of oxygen. This time around she had to turn back due to long lines of people trying to reach the summit. Ennis says even though it is disappointing to not make it to the top she's happy she came home alive. She says she felt way stronger on the mountain this time around.

She says she wants to attempt Everest again but might go about it differently. China does offer a limited number of climbers special access to summit from the north.