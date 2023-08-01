On the Lookout: Would-be gas thief; porch pirate with eye for baby items
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Detectives are on the lookout for a man who tried to steal gas from the Desert Hawk Golf Course.
It comes as gas prices hover around $4.00/gallon in the area.
Surveillance pictures show the man, wearing a ballcap, getting into his white, four-door pickup -- that doesn't have a bed. A golf cart sits where the truck bed should be. A dirt bike motorcycle was also strapped onto the frame.
If you know who the driver is, or recognize the pickup, you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250, and reference #22542.
In Colorado Springs, police are looking for the public's help to identify a porch pirate.
He took several Amazon packages that were outside a KRDO viewer's home in the Stetson Hills area, on Saturday, July 15, just after 4:00 p.m.
The suspect is heavy-set and has shaved his receding hairline. He was also wearing red high-top shoes.
If you recognize the man or know anything about his crime, you're asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.