On the Lookout: Would-be gas thief; porch pirate with eye for baby items

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Detectives are on the lookout for a man who tried to steal gas from the Desert Hawk Golf Course.

Would-be gas-guzzling suspect (PCSO)

It comes as gas prices hover around $4.00/gallon in the area.

Surveillance pictures show the man, wearing a ballcap, getting into his white, four-door pickup -- that doesn't have a bed. A golf cart sits where the truck bed should be. A dirt bike motorcycle was also strapped onto the frame.

Gas-guzzling suspect vehicle (PCSO)

If you know who the driver is, or recognize the pickup, you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250, and reference #22542.

In Colorado Springs, police are looking for the public's help to identify a porch pirate.

He took several Amazon packages that were outside a KRDO viewer's home in the Stetson Hills area, on Saturday, July 15, just after 4:00 p.m.

The suspect is heavy-set and has shaved his receding hairline. He was also wearing red high-top shoes.

If you recognize the man or know anything about his crime, you're asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.