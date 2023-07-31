Pueblo homicide suspect arrested in New Mexico after shooting at officers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Sunday, July 30th at around 1:50 am, officers with the Las Vegas Police Department in New Mexico were conducting a DWI traffic stop at 200 South Grand Ave. in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Police Investigations Bureau.

State officers in New Mexico said during the traffic stop, a black Nissan truck pulled up beside the officers. The driver, 43-year-old Robert James Rudichar of Colorado, asked officers if he was in Las Vegas. As a Las Vegas Police officer approached the Nissan truck, Rudichar pointed a rifle out of the window of the pickup and fired toward the officers. Rudichar drove away from the officers, continuing to fire the rifle toward them. According to investigators, at least one Las Vegas police officer discharged his duty weapon toward the Nissan.

Before Las Vegas police officers could initiate a pursuit, the Nissan abruptly pulled over and Rudichar got out of the vehicle with the rifle and laid face down on the road.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas involving the Las Vegas Police Department.

No officers were injured in the incident. Rudichar was also not hurt.

Rudichar was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center and charged with Assault on Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon (3 counts), Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle.

Through their investigation, officers with state police in New Mexico learned that Rudichar was wanted by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) as a suspect in a homicide that had occurred on Saturday, July 29, 2023, on the south side of Pueblo.

According to PPD, officers were called to a house in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue at around 10:00 p.m. on July 29, after receiving information that a shooting occurred.

Pueblo PD said when officers arrived at the house, they discovered an adult man was already dead and a dog was hurt from a gunshot wound.

Pueblo police later told KRDO that the dog suffered extensive injuries and had to be put down humanely.

Sgt. Frank Ortega with the PDD told KRDO Sunday that they had identified a suspect. He said they issued an alert to neighboring states about the suspect and the car he was driving.

New Mexico state police said Rudichar will be extradited to Colorado for any charges he may face related to the overnight shooting that took place Saturday.

PPD said no arrest warrant has been issued at this time.