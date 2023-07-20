Southern Colorado to receive some of $42 million in CDOT transportation funding for transportation projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is making money available for communities who applied for projects making it easier for people to bike and walk through their communities.

CDOT is awarding $42 million to 37 communities as part of its Transportation Alternatives Program; eight southern Colorado communities are included.

Among the local recipients are Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Cañon City, Pueblo West, La Veta, Lamar, Westcliffe and the South Central Council of Governments.

Colorado Springs will receive $720,000, combined with a previous TAP grant of $1.3 million, for walking, biking and safety improvements along West Colorado Avenue in the Old Colorado City district.

Manitou Springs is slated to get $427,500 to extend the paved Creekwalk Trail on the west side of town, from Serpentine Drive to the entrance of Rainbow Falls.

Pueblo West will receive more than $1.3 million to increase access for pedestrians and cyclists along Purcell Boulevard.

Cañon City will benefit from two grants, totaling almost $1.3 million, for similar upgrades along U.S. 50 trough downtown and connecting Main Street with the Arkansas River.

CDOT will begin distributing the grants next year for projects between 2024 and 2026; each community had to pay 20% of its grant to qualify for the state amount.