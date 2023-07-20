Confirmed tornado knocks out power to Baca County

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Baca County Sheriff's Office, there are no reported injuries, but there is moderate to heavy property damage across the area.

The tornado was confirmed between the towns of Walsh and Vilas. Damage was sustained to multiple structures throughout the area, including some extensive roof damage. Luckily, no one's home is expected to be a total loss at this time. However, multiple grain silos were reportedly tipped over due to the tornadic weather.

Power was knocked out across the county. There are multiple downed powerlines, and many areas are currently flooded.

Workers with Southeast Colorado Power Association have had some success getting power back to people's homes. Sheriff's deputies, fire crews, and utility workers are all working to restore power to the rest of the area.

According to Baca County Emergency Management, if you need to charge medical devices, you can request access to Southeast Colorado Hospital, at 373 E. 10th Ave in Springfield. Their phone number is 719-523-4501.

This is a developing story.