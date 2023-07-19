New Colorado Springs mayor to update status of 100-day blueprint Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Six weeks after taking office, Mayor Yemi Mobolade is scheduled to hold the first of what he promised would be monthly media briefings to detail the progress of his objectives for his first 100 days in office.

KRDO

Mobolade has already mentioned two of his priorities: repairing more potholes in the city, and establishing a new police academy facility to train new officers and respond to an ongoing shortage of them.

The mayor also said that one of his reasons for holding monthly briefings is to keep his campaign promise of being accessible, transparent and proactive to citizens.

The briefing begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday; KRDO will have a crew there to provide updates later in the day.