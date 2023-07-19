Skip to Content
Top Stories

New Colorado Springs mayor to update status of 100-day blueprint Wednesday

KRDO
By
Published 10:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Six weeks after taking office, Mayor Yemi Mobolade is scheduled to hold the first of what he promised would be monthly media briefings to detail the progress of his objectives for his first 100 days in office.

KRDO

Mobolade has already mentioned two of his priorities: repairing more potholes in the city, and establishing a new police academy facility to train new officers and respond to an ongoing shortage of them.

The mayor also said that one of his reasons for holding monthly briefings is to keep his campaign promise of being accessible, transparent and proactive to citizens.

The briefing begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday; KRDO will have a crew there to provide updates later in the day.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content