Two youngsters honored Monday by Security Fire Department for heroism during emergencies

EL PASO COUTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time this summer, local kids received awards for being calm and helpful during stressful situations in which lives of family members were saved.

The Security Fire Department will presented two boys -- Liam Gordon and Daniel Wutzke -- with 911 Hero Awards during a ceremony Monday afternoon at the new Station 4.

KRDO

Wutzke, who was nine years old at the time of the December emergency, is credited with helping relay information to dispatchers when his mother initially called 911 but had trouble breathing and was unable to speak.

KRDO

Gordon was 15 in March when his younger brother had a seizure and couldn't breathe; with his family in panic, Gordon called 911 and calmly provided dispatchers with necessary information until help arrived, then helped settle his family down.

KRDO

A third boy, Liam VadBunker, was 11 when his younger brother had a seizure in April; he called 911, explained the situation to dispatchers and made sure that his brother was breathing until first responders arrived.

However, VadBunker couldn't be present because of another family emergency, but authorities said that they would honor him at a later date.

KRDO

The awards were presented by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso Teller 911 Authority; each boy received a certificate, coin and medallion.