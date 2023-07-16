Fire put out at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A fire was put out Sunday afternoon at the Union Heights Apartments on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the fire broke out at the complex at 4720 Nightingale Drive about 1:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the department told KRDO on the scene that the fire was started because of an uncleaned bathroom vent fan, and was put out shortly after.

Nobody was injured during the fire and nobody has been displaced, CSFD said in a tweet.